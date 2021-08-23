.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

No new govt in Afghanistan until last US soldier leave: Taliban sources

  • Font
A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

No new govt in Afghanistan until last US soldier leave: Taliban sources

AFP and Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban will not announce the makeup of its government until the US completes its troop withdrawal, two sources in the movement told AFP Monday.

“It has been decided that the formation of the government and cabinet will not be announced as long as a single US soldier is present in Afghanistan,” a Taliban source said, and this was confirmed by a second insider.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Monday, two sources in the extremist group told Reuters that the Taliban will not extend an Aug. 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan.

A Taliban leadership official said the deadline would not be extended after President Joe Biden said US troops might stay longer to oversee a “hard and painful” evacuation.

Read more:

Taliban will not allow western forces to extend Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline: Sources

Restrictions at Kabul airport blocking medical aid, supplies: WHO

US military evacuated over 10,000 people from Kabul on Sunday: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More