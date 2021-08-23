No new govt in Afghanistan until last US soldier leave: Taliban sources

The Taliban will not announce the makeup of its government until the US completes its troop withdrawal, two sources in the movement told AFP Monday.

“It has been decided that the formation of the government and cabinet will not be announced as long as a single US soldier is present in Afghanistan,” a Taliban source said, and this was confirmed by a second insider.

Earlier on Monday, two sources in the extremist group told Reuters that the Taliban will not extend an Aug. 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan.

A Taliban leadership official said the deadline would not be extended after President Joe Biden said US troops might stay longer to oversee a “hard and painful” evacuation.

