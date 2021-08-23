Russia’s Putin says vital to avoid spillover of extremism from Afghanistan: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told leaders in Central Asia on Monday it was vital to avoid any spillover of extremism into the region from Afghanistan and to keep extremists at bay, the Kremlin said.

Putin, in comments at an online summit of regional leaders, also said it was important to keep a close eye on the Afghan drug trade, the Kremlin said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the meeting, Putin and Central Asian leaders voiced concerns that ISIS still had a foothold in Afghanistan and was a threat, the Kremlin said. The leaders agreed to coordinate joint action on Afghanistan, it said.

Developing

Read more:

Taliban say they retook three districts in northern Afghanistan

UK is down to ‘hours, not weeks’ for Afghanistan evacuation plan: Minister

Taliban will not allow western forces to extend Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline: Sources