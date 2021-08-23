.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran restarts fuel exports to Afghanistan after request from Taliban, tariffs cut

  • Font
Taliban fighters travel with weapons mounted on a vehicle in Kabul on August 19, 2021 after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
Taliban fighters travel with weapons mounted on a vehicle in Kabul on August 19, 2021 after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)

Iran restarts fuel exports to Afghanistan after request from Taliban, tariffs cut

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran restarted exports of gasoline and gasoil to Afghanistan a few days ago, following a request from the Taliban, Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The extremist group seized power in Afghanistan last week as the US and its allies withdrew troops after a 20-year war.

The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per ton last week as many panicked Afghans drove out of cities, fearing reprisals and a return to an extremist version of Sharia law the Taliban imposed when in power two decades ago.

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)

To counter the price spike, the new Taliban government asked Iran to keep the borders open for traders.

“The Taliban sent messages to Iran saying, ‘you can continue the exports of petroleum products,’” Hamid Hosseini, board member and spokesperson at the Iranian union in Tehran, told Reuters, adding that some Iranian traders had been cautious due to security concerns.

Taliban say they retook three districts in northern Afghanistan World News Taliban say they retook three districts in northern Afghanistan

Iranian exports began a few days ago, after the Taliban cut tariffs on imports of fuel from Iran up to 70 percent, Hosseini added, showing an official document from Afghan Customs organization.

The main Iranian exports to Afghanistan are gasoline and gasoil. Iran exported about 400,000 tons of fuel to its neighbor from May 2020 to May 2021, according to a report published by PetroView, an Iranian oil and gas research and consultancy platform.

Read more:

UK is down to ‘hours, not weeks’ for Afghanistan evacuation plan: Minister

Taliban say they retook three districts in northern Afghanistan

One dead after firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, US, German forces

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More