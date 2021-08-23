.
US military evacuated over 10,000 people from Kabul: Official

A US Marine provides assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Washington

The US military flew approximately 10,400 people out of Kabul over 24 hours on Sunday, and 61 coalition planes helped evacuate approximately 5,900, a White House official said on Monday.

Since August 14, the US has gotten 37,000 people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, or helped with their evacuation, the official added.

