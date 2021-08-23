.
US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis

Khalil Yusif Harb
Harb has commanded and supervised Hezbollah’s military operations in the Palestinian territories and several countries throughout the Middle East. (Supplied)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US State Department is offering a financial reward of $5 million to anyone who provides information on a Lebanese man affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah group who contributed to smuggling large sums of money to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

“Khalil Yusif Harb is a close adviser to Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese Hizballah terrorist group, and has served as the group’s chief military liaison to Iranian and Palestinian terrorist organizations,” the US State Department announced on Sunday via its “Rewards for Justice” program.

“Harb has commanded and supervised the organization’s military operations in the Palestinian territories and several countries throughout the Middle East. Since 2012, Harb has been involved in the movement of large amounts of currency to Hizballah’s political allies in Yemen. In August 2013, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Harb as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224,” the US Department added.

Last June, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on members of a smuggling network linked to Iran that collects millions in favor of the Houthi militia, and this support, according to Washington, helps the Houthis carry out attacks that threaten civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

