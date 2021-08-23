.
Woman marries man decades after he was convicted of killing her half-brother

  • Font
Screengrab of a video from the wedding ceremony of John Tiedjen and Crystal Strauss. (Screengrab)

A woman married the man convicted of killing her half-brother after he spent 32 in prison, US media reported.

In 1987, John Tiedjen was convicted of killing Crystal Strauss’ half-brother Brian McGary, who was also his lifelong friend and roommate, the reports said.

Strauss and Tiedjen began their relationship in the late eighties after the Ohio resident wrote the prisoner a letter saying she forgave him for killing her half-brother.

Strauss married Tiedjen in Cleveland, Ohio earlier this month while the man remained under house arrest. Tiedjen was released from jail in July after being granted a new trial due to missing evidence in his case.

The man had proposed to Strauss over the phone in 2020 when his release from prison looked uncertain, according to media reports.

The first hearing in Tiedjen’s re-trial is set for August 31.

