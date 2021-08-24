Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

Airbnb plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free, Chief Executive Office Brian Chesky announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” Chesky said in a Twitter thread.

The company will be paying for the stays, but the CEO said “the generosity of our hosts” has helped in making it happen.

Chesky also called on other businesses to help with the crisis as “there’s no time to waste.”



The vacation rentals company is working with community partners as well as NGOs and other organizations to “support the most pressing needs,” the company’s co-founder added.



Thousands of people have been struggling to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban took over most regions of the country. In addition to foreigners and western army members, families of Afghans who worked alongside Americans and other foreign powers as interpreters and helped with other tasks have escaped the country, becoming refugees. Others are still struggling to leave as the August 31 evacuation deadline approaches.

