Extension to Kabul airport evacuation date unlikely: UK defense minister

Western governments are unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow their citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul airport, Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace said.

US President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when he meets Group of Seven leaders at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The Taliban have said the Aug. 31 deadline is a red line.

Wallace told Sky News he was doubtful there would be an extension “not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely.”

He added: “It is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

