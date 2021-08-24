.
Italy working on ad hoc G20 summit on Afghanistan: FM

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio attend a news conference in Moscow on October 14, 2020. (Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP)
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. (AFP)

Reuters, Rome

Italy’s foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday in a parliamentary hearing that Rome was working on the idea of organizing an ad hoc summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Afghanistan.

“Due to its structure and representation, the G20 can be an important multilateral platform for responsible and coordinated management of global challenges,” Di Maio told members of parliament.

Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, wants an in-depth debate on Afghanistan.

“As chair of the G20, we have an important responsibility in fostering an international consensus on the key points of the strategy to be adopted,” Di Maio said.

