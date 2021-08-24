Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to ‘coerce’ in South China Sea

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of continuing to “coerce” and “intimidate” in the South China Sea and pledged that Washington would pursue a free and open Indo Pacific.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Her comments came during a trip to Singapore.

Harris will also visit Vietnam on her trip to Asia, where US officials aim to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the region and address concerns about China’s claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.

Read more:

China can contribute to construction of Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

China sees highest daily COVID-19 cases in current outbreak

Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan