Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to ‘coerce’ in South China Sea

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of continuing to “coerce” and “intimidate” in the South China Sea and pledged that Washington would pursue a free and open Indo Pacific.

Her comments came during a trip to Singapore.

Harris will also visit Vietnam on her trip to Asia, where US officials aim to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the region and address concerns about China’s claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.

