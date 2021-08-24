.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Putin says Russia learnt its lesson, will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan

  • Font
Russian President Putin gestures as he attends an annual televised phone-in with the country’s citizens “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin” at the Moscow’s World Trade Center studio in Moscow on June 30, 2021. (Sergei Savostyanov/Sputnik/AFP)
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

Putin says Russia learnt its lesson, will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow ha learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union’s decade-long failed intervention there.

Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict,” said Putin.

“The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons.”

Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.

Read more: Russia’s Putin says vital to avoid spillover of extremism from Afghanistan: Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram? ‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram?
Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More