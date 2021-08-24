Putin says Russia learnt its lesson, will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow ha learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union’s decade-long failed intervention there.
Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict,” said Putin.
“The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons.”
Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.
Read more: Russia’s Putin says vital to avoid spillover of extremism from Afghanistan: Kremlin
- Lavrov says Russia ready to mediate in Afghanistan alongside China, US, Pakistan
- Russia’s Putin says vital to avoid spillover of extremism from Afghanistan: Kremlin
- Putin: Afghanistan conflict directly affects Russia’s security
- ‘We need to set up good, neighborly relations with Afghanistan,’ says Russia’s Putin
- Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
- Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan