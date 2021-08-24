.
Kabul evacuation continuing on war footing, Taliban briefed: NATO diplomat

File photo of British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan board a military plane for evacuation from Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Evacuation is being conducted on a “war footing” at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.

Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the NATO official said. The official said while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm better crowd management was still required.

