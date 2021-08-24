Kabul evacuation continuing on war footing, Taliban briefed: NATO diplomat

Evacuation is being conducted on a “war footing” at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the NATO official said. The official said while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm better crowd management was still required.

Read more:

G7 to meet on Afghanistan deadline, Taliban recognition

One dead after firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, US, German forces

Restrictions at Kabul airport blocking medical aid, supplies: WHO