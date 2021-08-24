Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN Rights Chief

The UN rights chief voiced grave concern Tuesday at the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban, urging them to honor commitments to respect the rights of women and girls.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“A fundamental red line will be the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls, and respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self expression and employment, guided by international human rights norms,” Michelle Bachelet told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

Read more:

Reasons why the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is problematic to the world

G7 to meet on Afghanistan deadline, Taliban recognition

UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions