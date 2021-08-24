.
Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN Rights Chief

A group of women hold a street protest calling on the Taliban to protect their rights, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 in this still image taken from video dated August 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN Rights Chief

AFP, Geneva

The UN rights chief voiced grave concern Tuesday at the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban, urging them to honor commitments to respect the rights of women and girls.

“A fundamental red line will be the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls, and respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self expression and employment, guided by international human rights norms,” Michelle Bachelet told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

