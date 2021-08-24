UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

The top UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.

Bachelet urged the UN Human Rights Council, holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

“A fundamental red line will be the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls,” she told the Geneva forum.

The council also heard from Afghanistan ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha, who said that millions of people in the country fear for their lives as a humanitarian crisis is unfolding.

