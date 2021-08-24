US CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul: Washington Post
CIA Director William Burns met with Taliban Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Developing
