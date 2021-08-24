.
Watch: Lightning bolt strikes One World Trade Center in New York amid Henri storm

  • Font

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A lightning bolt struck One World Trade Center on Saturday (August 21) as tropical storm Henri approached New York City.

The dramatic video, filmed in slow motion, was captured by Ryan Nystrom at around 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on Saturday in a residential area in Brooklyn Heights.

People walk through falling rain in Times Square as Tropical Storm Henri affects the region in Manhattan, New York City, US, August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Henri weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday (August 22) night but was forecast to dump heavy rain across the US Northeast through Monday (August 23) night, possibly triggering flash floods and further power outages across the region.

Moving at a six mile-per-hour (9 kph) crawl across southern New England on Monday morning, Henri was forecast to drop an additional one to three inches of rain over parts of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, the National Hurricane Center said.

JR Bubicki, with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), uses a boat with sensors in the Hockanum River, swollen from the rains from Tropical Storm Henri, to measure the flow rate in East Hartford, Connecticut, US, August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
The storm dropped more than eight inches of rain on parts of central New Jersey and New York City’s Brooklyn borough between Saturday and Sunday night, according to data collected by the Maryland-based Weather Prediction Center. It also caused dangerous flooding and spurred evacuations in New Jersey.

While Henri’s winds were less destructive than Hurricane Sandy’s in 2012, its follows an unusually wet spring and summer, which will mean worse flooding inland, especially if the storm lingers instead of moving offshore overnight and Tuesday, Steven Bowen, managing director and global head of catastrophe insight at insurer Aon PLC told Reuters.

Kiana Jardot, manager of Four Boys Ice Cream, cleans mud and water left by flooding due to Tropical Storm Henri, in Jamesburg, New Jersey, US, August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Since homeowners insurance typically excludes flooding, people and businesses will bear the brunt of costs unless they had National Flood Insurance Program protection, he added.

