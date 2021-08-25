Afghans near Kabul airport describe ‘miserable’ conditions as they wait to flee

Afghans gathered near Kabul airport said on Tuesday they faced miserable conditions as thousands wait to flee the country.

“People are crowding and because of the rush of people, women and children are in miserable condition,” said Abdul Razzaq.



Another Afghan, Fazl-ur-Rehman, said food and water were selling at exorbitant prices.





“At Kabul airport, one bottle of water is selling for 40 (US) dollars and plate of rice for 100 (US) dollars, and not Afghani (currency) but dollars. That is out of reach for common people,” he said.



Western troops at Kabul airport worked frantically on Tuesday to evacuate people from Afghanistan before an August 31 deadline as US President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the airlift of thousands trying to flee.



Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - were due to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to push for a deadline extension.



Chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped the airport, with foreign troops and Afghan security guards driving back crowds clamoring to get on flights following the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital on August 15.

