Afghans near Kabul airport describe ‘miserable’ conditions as they wait to flee

Afghan people gather along a road as they wait to board a US military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 days after Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP)
Afghan people gather along a road as they wait to board a US military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 days after Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Afghans gathered near Kabul airport said on Tuesday they faced miserable conditions as thousands wait to flee the country.

“People are crowding and because of the rush of people, women and children are in miserable condition,” said Abdul Razzaq.

Another Afghan, Fazl-ur-Rehman, said food and water were selling at exorbitant prices.

US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)



“At Kabul airport, one bottle of water is selling for 40 (US) dollars and plate of rice for 100 (US) dollars, and not Afghani (currency) but dollars. That is out of reach for common people,” he said.

Western troops at Kabul airport worked frantically on Tuesday to evacuate people from Afghanistan before an August 31 deadline as US President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the airlift of thousands trying to flee.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - were due to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.

Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AFP)
Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AFP)



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to push for a deadline extension.

Chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped the airport, with foreign troops and Afghan security guards driving back crowds clamoring to get on flights following the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital on August 15.

