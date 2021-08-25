.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Almost all single-nationality Britons have left Afghanistan: FM

  • Font
Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)

Almost all single-nationality Britons have left Afghanistan: FM

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that almost all British citizens without dual nationality had been evacuated from Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The lion’s share, almost all of them who want to come out, have been brought home,” Raab told Sky News.

He said in the last 24 hours some 2,000 people had been brought to Britain from Kabul.

Read more:

What happens after Biden’s US evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?

Taliban asks US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans: Spokesman

Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name
Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover
Taliban asks US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans: Spokesman Taliban asks US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans: Spokesman
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More