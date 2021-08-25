Almost all single-nationality Britons have left Afghanistan: FM

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that almost all British citizens without dual nationality had been evacuated from Afghanistan.

“The lion’s share, almost all of them who want to come out, have been brought home,” Raab told Sky News.

He said in the last 24 hours some 2,000 people had been brought to Britain from Kabul.

