China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin discuss Afghanistan: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on Afghanistan in a call on Wednesday, according to Chinese state newspaper People’s Daily.

Xi urged all parties in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political framework, implement moderate, stable policies and cut ties with all terrorist groups, it said.

