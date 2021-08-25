Must maintain dialogue with Taliban, to safeguard Afghan gains, says Merkel

The international community must maintain dialogue with the Taliban if it is to protect any improvements made in Afghanistan during the last two decades of NATO’s deployment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“Our goal must be to preserve as much as possible what we have achieved in terms of changes in Afghanistan in the last 20 years. This is something the international community must talk about with the Taliban,” Merkel said, in a speech to parliament.

