Must maintain dialogue with Taliban, to safeguard Afghan gains, says Merkel

  • Font
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference following a virtual summit with G7 leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on February 19, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

The international community must maintain dialogue with the Taliban if it is to protect any improvements made in Afghanistan during the last two decades of NATO’s deployment, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“Our goal must be to preserve as much as possible what we have achieved in terms of changes in Afghanistan in the last 20 years. This is something the international community must talk about with the Taliban,” Merkel said, in a speech to parliament.

