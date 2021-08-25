.
.
.
.
Russia to deliver missile systems to Myanmar on schedule: Ifax

This screengrab taken on March 26, 2021 shows Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin (L) meeting Myanmar Commander in Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw. (Handout/AFPTV/Myanmar Radio and Television/AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia will deliver Pantsir air defense systems to Myanmar on schedule as outlined in the relevant sales contract, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation as saying on Wednesday.

Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimizing the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals.

In early July, Russia’s top diplomat expressed his backing for Southeast Asian efforts toward achieving peace in Myanmar on his visit to Indonesia to demonstrate the region’s importance to Moscow.

