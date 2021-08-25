.
Tanzania says three killed in gun battle near French Embassy

A general picture shows the skyline of Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam, July 12, 2013. Tanzania's commercial capital looks like a boom town even before cash rolls in from gas discoveries that in the next few years could make the east African nation a major energy exporter. Glass-clad tower blocks pierce Dar es Salaam's sky-line and more are emerging from noisy building sites. Billboards advertise high-definition televisions and other electronics to a new middle class, who crowd brand new shopping malls. REUTERS/Andrew Emmanuel (TANZANIA - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS ENERGY)
A general picture shows the skyline of Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam. (File photo: Reuters))

The Associated Press, Dodoma, Tanzania

Published: Updated:

Police in Tanzania say three people, including two police officers, have been shot dead in a confrontation near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Inspector general of police Simon Sirro told reporters that the armed man was a foreigner and police believe he was from Somalia.

Sirro also warned that the attack could be linked to the insurgency in neighboring Mozambique, where a growing number of African nations are jointly pursuing the fighters.

The US Embassy in a security alert warned citizens to avoid the area.

The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city, Tanzania’s commercial hub.

