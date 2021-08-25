Thai police wanted after suspect’s plastic bag death captured on camera

Thai authorities were on Wednesday hunting a group of police officers wanted for allegedly suffocating a drugs suspect to death with a plastic bag in an incident captured on camera.

An investigation was ordered after video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The clip shows a group of men -- allegedly including the chief of a district police station in northern Nakhon Sawan province -- wrapping a plastic bag around the man’s head while questioning him on August 5.

The suspect loses consciousness and some officers try to resuscitate him, the footage shows.

Police investigating the case said the station chief is suspected of causing the man’s death while trying to extract a two million baht ($60,000) bribe.

“Everyone involved with this case will be probed. The process is ongoing,” national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters.

“We are not saying (the officers) are at fault, but evidence is making us believe (that a crime was committed).”

Nakhon Sawan provincial court has issued an arrest warrant for seven police officers, with three charges filed including murder by torture or cruelty.

Four policemen have been arrested so far, with the remaining three still on the run including the police station chief.

As many as 13 officers could be involved in the case, said Suwat.

