US evacuates 19,000 people from Afghanistan on August 24: White House

About 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday, raising the total number airlifted out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14 to 82,300, the White House said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, 42 US military flights and 48 coalition flights helped evacuate people from the Afghan capital amid the Taliban takeover, it said.

Read more:

Biden thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan: WAM

What happens after Biden’s US evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?

Taliban asks US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans: Spokesman