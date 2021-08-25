.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US evacuates 19,000 people from Afghanistan on August 24: White House

  • Font
Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2021. (Reuters)

US evacuates 19,000 people from Afghanistan on August 24: White House

Reuters

Published: Updated:

About 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday, raising the total number airlifted out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14 to 82,300, the White House said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the past 24 hours, 42 US military flights and 48 coalition flights helped evacuate people from the Afghan capital amid the Taliban takeover, it said.

Read more:

Biden thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan: WAM

What happens after Biden’s US evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?

Taliban asks US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans: Spokesman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name
Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover
Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More