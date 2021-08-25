Unvaccinated people 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study

According to the results of a new study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the study’s conclusions also found that unvaccinated people were nearly five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than people who received jabs.

The study’s results are based on data gathered in Los Angeles County between May 1 and July 25. Of 43,127 infections of residents in the area, hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 were defined as admissions occurring within 14 days after infection, the CDC said.

Among all county residents, hospitalization rates increased among unvaccinated, fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated people, with the highest rates among unvaccinated people in late June, the agency said.

State health officials have issued statements for weeks that millions of unvaccinated Americans are putting themselves at risk from the delta variant.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that the data shows that “if you are not yet vaccinated, you are among those at highest risk,” CNBC reported.

“Do not underestimate the risk and serious consequences of this virus,” she said during a White House briefing on the pandemic. “Vaccines are the best tool we have to take charge of this pandemic.”

More than 201 million Americans, or 60.8 percent of the total US population, have had at least one COVID-19 jab, according to the CDC. More than 171 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that hospitalizations and deaths across the US continue to mainly be among unvaccinated people.

“Let me be clear: There are cases where vaccinated people do get COVID-19, but they are far less common than unvaccinated people getting COVID-19. And most importantly, their conditions are far less severe,” he said during a speech.

