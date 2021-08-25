.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Unvaccinated people 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study

  • Font
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Unvaccinated people 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study

PeterDonnelly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

According to the results of a new study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the study’s conclusions also found that unvaccinated people were nearly five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than people who received jabs.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The study’s results are based on data gathered in Los Angeles County between May 1 and July 25. Of 43,127 infections of residents in the area, hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 were defined as admissions occurring within 14 days after infection, the CDC said.

Among all county residents, hospitalization rates increased among unvaccinated, fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated people, with the highest rates among unvaccinated people in late June, the agency said.

State health officials have issued statements for weeks that millions of unvaccinated Americans are putting themselves at risk from the delta variant.

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (File phot: Reuters)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (File phot: Reuters)

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that the data shows that “if you are not yet vaccinated, you are among those at highest risk,” CNBC reported.

“Do not underestimate the risk and serious consequences of this virus,” she said during a White House briefing on the pandemic. “Vaccines are the best tool we have to take charge of this pandemic.”

More than 201 million Americans, or 60.8 percent of the total US population, have had at least one COVID-19 jab, according to the CDC. More than 171 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that hospitalizations and deaths across the US continue to mainly be among unvaccinated people.

“Let me be clear: There are cases where vaccinated people do get COVID-19, but they are far less common than unvaccinated people getting COVID-19. And most importantly, their conditions are far less severe,” he said during a speech.

Read more:

COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers

US to donate 1 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam: VP Harris

Vietnam says Cuba will supply COVID-19 vaccine, transfer technology

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name
Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover
Taliban asks US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans: Spokesman Taliban asks US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans: Spokesman
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More