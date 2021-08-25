.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

World Bank halts payment requests on Myanmar projects made after February coup

  • Font
The World Bank. (Stock image)
The World Bank last year approved over $350 million in new loans and grants here to Myanmar to aid the country's pandemic efforts. (Stock image)

World Bank halts payment requests on Myanmar projects made after February coup

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The World Bank has halted payments to projects in Myanmar on withdrawal requests that were made after a February 1 coup by the country’s military, the bank said in a letter to Myanmar’s finance ministry seen by Reuters on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A World Bank spokesman verified the letter, from World Bank Myanmar country director Mariam Sherman to the Myanmar Ministry of Planning, Finance and Industry. It said the bank would make payments to Myanmar project suppliers, contractors and consultants for withdrawal applications made prior to that date.

The World Bank also updated its general statement about the military seizure of power to reflect the payment halt.

“Effective February 1, we have temporarily put a hold on disbursements on our operations in Myanmar, as we closely monitor and assess the situation,” the bank said on its website.

The army seized power and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership after the military complained of fraud in a November election. The coup has triggered weeks of protests and strikes. The United States, Britain and others, calling for the restoration of democracy, have imposed limited sanctions aimed at members of the junta and its business links.

Myanmar’s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (File phto: Reuters)
Myanmar’s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (File phto: Reuters)

The World Bank said it was putting in place enhanced monitoring of projects that are already underway, to ensure compliance with its policies.

World Bank President David Malpass said last week that the bank was taking an “extra cautious” approach to Myanmar but was continuing to execute past projects, including emergency coronavirus relief.

The letter to Myanmar’s finance ministry, dated February 22, said funds previously disbursed to a local project’s designated accounts may be used “only for eligible expenditures agreed with the Bank.”

“The Bank may also seek a refund of funds that it deems are not required at this time for the carrying out of project activities,” it said.

The World Bank last year approved over $350 million in new loans and grants to Myanmar to aid the country's pandemic efforts, including loans to aid healthcare services, and to support farmers and help boost rural employment.

Read more:

Two US lawmakers’ Kabul trip prompts Biden administration fury

Tajikistan says it will not recognize Taliban Afghan govt unless it’s inclusive

US evacuates 19,000 people from Afghanistan on August 24: White House

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Top Content
Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name
Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover
Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More