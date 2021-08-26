Taliban says third blast heard in Kabul due to US destroying equipment

The third blast heard in the Afghan capital Kabul was due to US forces conducting controlled detonations to destroy their equipment, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said early Friday.

The Taliban official urged the public to remain calm.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A third large blast was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday according to Reuters witnesses and AFP staff.

The Reuters witnesses were in an area some 3-4 kilometers from the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, two suicide bombers targeted the crowds massing near the Kabul airport, as thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing near Kabul airport.

Read more:

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack

Death toll of Kabul airport bombings ‘between 13-20’, at least 52 wounded: Taliban

Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces

Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded