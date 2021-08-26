.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban says third blast heard in Kabul due to US destroying equipment

  • Font
A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. (Reuters)
A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Taliban says third blast heard in Kabul due to US destroying equipment

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The third blast heard in the Afghan capital Kabul was due to US forces conducting controlled detonations to destroy their equipment, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said early Friday.

The Taliban official urged the public to remain calm.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A third large blast was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday according to Reuters witnesses and AFP staff.

The Reuters witnesses were in an area some 3-4 kilometers from the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, two suicide bombers targeted the crowds massing near the Kabul airport, as thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing near Kabul airport.

Read more:

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack

Death toll of Kabul airport bombings ‘between 13-20’, at least 52 wounded: Taliban

Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces

Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Top Content
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 12, at least 15 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 12, at least 15 more injured
Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions
Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More