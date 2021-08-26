.
France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards: PM

  • Font
Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security during evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

France will no longer be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan from Friday evening onwards, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio.

“We are going to continue until tomorrow evening,” said Castex on Thursday.

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by ISIS militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.

