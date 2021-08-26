.
French President Macron discusses Afghan crisis with Tajik president

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen as he speaks during a televised address to the nation from the temporary Grand Palais in Paris on July 12, 2021. (Ludovic Marin/AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen as he speaks during a televised address to the nation from the temporary Grand Palais in Paris on July 12, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the crisis in Afghanistan with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, and Macron will host Rakhmon at a meeting in France on October 13, a statement from Macron’s office said.

Tajikistan will not recognize an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all its ethnic groups, Rakhmon said on Wednesday, accusing the Taliban of failing to fulfill their promise of inclusivity.

