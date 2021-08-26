.
ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack

Medical staff bring an injured man to a hospital in an ambulance after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday, the SITE monitoring agency said.

The bomber “was able today to penetrate all the security fortifications" and get within "five meters” of US forces before detonating his explosives belt, the extremist group's propaganda arm Amaq said, according to a translation by SITE.

The statement only appeared to mention one bomber and one blast. At least two bombs are believed to have detonated during Thursday's attack at the airport.

Read more:

Death toll of Kabul airport bombings ‘between 13-20’, at least 52 wounded: Taliban

Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces

Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded

