India says most of its nationals evacuated from Afghanistan

People evacuated from Afghanistan get off a plane in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on August 22, 2021 in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India says it has evacuated most of its nationals from Afghanistan and is doing everything to bring them back home.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a meeting of political leaders on Thursday that India has operated six flights so far from Kabul after a stunning takeover by the Taliban. “A few of them (Indians) are still there.”

He didn’t give the exact number of Indians and Afghans evacuated so far from Kabul but the Indian media put their numbers around 800.

He declined to say how India is going to deal with the Taliban government in Afghanistan. “The situation in Afghanistan is yet to settle down. I will talk about it later,” Jaishankar told reporters.

New Delhi had stayed away from the Taliban except for back-channel contacts in recent months. It didn’t recognize the Taliban government that ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001.

