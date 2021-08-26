.
Pakistan’s PM Khan calls on intl community to continue engagement with Afghanistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s PM Khan calls on intl community to continue engagement with Afghanistan

The Associated Press, Islamabad

Pakistan’s prime minister has called on the international community to continue engagement with Afghanistan, saying it was a “way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability.”

Imran Khan made his comment during a meeting with David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program who met with him in Islamabad.

Khan also called for the formation of an inclusive government to ensure peace and avoid an humanitarian crisis, after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

The latest development comes as dozens of Afghans continue to enter Pakistan via its land borders. But the number of Afghan people entering Pakistan through land routes has been steadily decreasing since earlier this week.

