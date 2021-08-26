Russia calls for restarting Iran's nuclear talks in Vienna

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna should restart as soon as possible, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The Iranian side perceived this signal with due seriousness,” the ministry's statement read.

Advertisement

Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, the UN atomic watchdog said in a report, a move raising tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving Tehran's nuclear deal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US will return to Iran nuclear deal talks: State Department

Israel's PM to make case to US President Biden against Iran's nuclear deal

US President Biden’s Iran nuclear deal ambitions shrink as tensions flare