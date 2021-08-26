.
Russia calls for restarting Iran's nuclear talks in Vienna

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures while speaking during a meeting with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow, Russia July 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna should restart as soon as possible, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The Iranian side perceived this signal with due seriousness,” the ministry's statement read.

Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, the UN atomic watchdog said in a report, a move raising tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving Tehran's nuclear deal.

