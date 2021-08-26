.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Johnson says ‘overwhelming majority’ of evacuees flown out of Afghanistan to UK

  • Font
Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Johnson says ‘overwhelming majority’ of evacuees flown out of Afghanistan to UK

The Associated Press, London 

Published: Updated:

Britain’s prime minster says the “overwhelming majority” of people eligible to come to Britain have been evacuated from Afghanistan, but time is running out on the airlift.

Boris Johnson said about 15,000 people have left Kabul airport on Royal Air Force flights.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said that “in the time we have left, which may be – as I’m sure everybody can appreciate – quite short, we’ll do everything we can to get everybody else.”

US forces are due to leave the airport by Aug. 31, and other countries’ missions will have to wrap up before then.

Visiting a military base in London where the British evacuation effort is being coordinated, Johnson said Britain hoped to continue evacuations after the end of the month, and urged the Taliban to facilitate it.

Johnson said “the safe passage for those who want to come out is the key precondition” for development aid and access to international funding for Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Read more:

Very credible threat of imminent Kabul airport attack: UK armed forces minister

‘The sea was closed:’ UK FM denies reports he was paddleboarding while Kabul fell

Extension to Kabul airport evacuation date unlikely: UK defense minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 PCR test for private, charter school students, staff Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 PCR test for private, charter school students, staff
US worried about potential collapse in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile technology US worried about potential collapse in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile technology
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’ Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’
US, Australia advise citizens at Kabul airport gates to ‘leave immediately’ US, Australia advise citizens at Kabul airport gates to ‘leave immediately’
Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More