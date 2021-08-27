.
.
.
.
American officials say Taliban want a US presence in Kabul: AFP

US soldiers sit on a wall as Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Taliban asked the US to maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul after the American withdrawal, US officials told AFP on Friday.

The group wants countries to keep their embassies open after the evacuation missions wrap up on August 31, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

“This issue is being debated within the administration… The safety of US officials is the top priority, and a decision might be announced early next week, immediately before the withdrawal is completed,” the officials said.

The remarks come a day after a deadly attack on Kabul airport which left dozens dead and wounded and was claimed by ISIS.

The attack claimed the lives of 13 US servicemen and wounded 18 others.

The Taliban said the attack occurred in an area where US forces are responsible for security and one of the group’s officials claimed the attack was due to the presence of foreign forces.

