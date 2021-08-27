.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 95 Afghans killed in Kabul airport bombings, toll may be higher: Official

  • Font
Wounded women arrive at a hospital for treatment after two blasts, which killed at least five and wounded a dozen, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)
Wounded women arrive at a hospital for treatment after two blasts, which killed at least five and wounded a dozen, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)

At least 95 Afghans killed in Kabul airport bombings, toll may be higher: Official

The Associated Press, Kabul 

Published: Updated:

An official says at least 95 Afghans were killed in Thursday’s suicide bombings outside Kabul’s international airport.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official said the actual death toll is even higher because others were involved in evacuating bodies.

Afghan and US officials earlier said the bombings killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops, in the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
Top Content
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie
Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More