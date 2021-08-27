Kremlin condemns deadly Kabul attacks ‘in strongest possible terms’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Russia “condemns in the strongest possible terms” the twin suicide bombings -- claimed by the ISIS group -- on crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, the pessimistic forecasts that entrenched terrorist groups, especially ISIS, will not fail to take advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan, are being confirmed,” Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin said that danger remained high for everyone in Afghanistan after the attack at Kabul airport, and that ISIS and other militant groups were trying to capitalize on chaos in the country.



Russia’s intelligence services are working round the clock to prevent any spillover into neighboring regions, Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

