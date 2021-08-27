No rush to recognize Taliban government by US or allies: White House

The White House denied any chance of rushing to recognize the legitimacy of the Taliban government by the US or its allies, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

“I want to be really clear: there's no rush to recognition of any sort by the United States or any international partners we have talked to,” she said.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, causing thousands of Afghans to flood Kabul's airport in an effort to flee the group's rule.

Asked about US coordination with the Taliban, Psaki said: “We don’t trust the Taliban. This is not about trust. But there is a reality on the ground, and the reality is the Taliban control large swaths of Afghanistan including the area surrounding the area of the airport.”

“So by necessity, that is our option to coordinate with them to get American citizens out, to get Afghan partners out, to get individuals who are eligible for the range of programs the US has out.”

About 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total number of evacuees amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul to roughly 105,000 since Aug. 14, the White House said on Friday.

And despite the deadly attack on Kabul airport by ISIS on Thursday, which claimed the lives of over 100 Afghans and 13 US servicemen and injured scores more, US President Joe Biden stuck to the August 31 withdrawal deadline.

