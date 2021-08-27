.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pakistan asks hotels in Islamabad to prepare for evacuees from Afghanistan

  • Font
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi waves to journalists as he leaves a press conference where he addressed the current situation in Afghanistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi waves to journalists as he leaves a press conference where he addressed the current situation in Afghanistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 23, 2021. (AP)

Pakistan asks hotels in Islamabad to prepare for evacuees from Afghanistan

The Associated Press, Islamabad

Published: Updated:

Pakistani authorities are asking hotels in the capital, Islamabad, to stop taking reservations in order to make room for foreigners who are passing through after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The overnight request asked hoteliers to halt new reservations for 21 days, giving priority to foreign guests with flights transiting via Islamabad.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

No current guests were to be affected.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The arrangements come after two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 US troops.

Read more:

Pentagon bracing for more attacks after troops killed at Kabul airport

Hundreds of displaced Afghan families struggle to find shelter, food in Kabul

Timeline: Deadliest days for US troops in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
Top Content
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie
Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More