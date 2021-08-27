Pakistan asks hotels in Islamabad to prepare for evacuees from Afghanistan

Pakistani authorities are asking hotels in the capital, Islamabad, to stop taking reservations in order to make room for foreigners who are passing through after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The overnight request asked hoteliers to halt new reservations for 21 days, giving priority to foreign guests with flights transiting via Islamabad.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

No current guests were to be affected.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The arrangements come after two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 US troops.

Read more:

Pentagon bracing for more attacks after troops killed at Kabul airport



Hundreds of displaced Afghan families struggle to find shelter, food in Kabul

Timeline: Deadliest days for US troops in Afghanistan