.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pentagon bracing for more attacks after troops killed at Kabul airport

  • Font
Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man on a stretcher for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)

Pentagon bracing for more attacks after troops killed at Kabul airport

Reuters

Published: Updated:

American forces in Kabul were bracing for more ISIS attacks while winding up their evacuation mission, US officials said, as the number of US troops killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attack rose to 13.

A US official told Reuters the number of US personnel killed was likely to rise even higher. More than a dozen were wounded.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack marked the first US military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020 and represented the deadliest incident for American troops in the country in a decade.

At least two explosions tore through crowds that had thronged the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport desperate to leave Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power almost two weeks ago ahead of US President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw American troops after two decades.

In a statement, ISIS claimed responsibility and said one of its suicide bombers had targeted “translators and collaborators with the American army.”

Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie, head of the US military's Central Command, told a news briefing the explosions were followed by gunfight. McKenzie said the threat from ISIS persists alongside “other active threat streams.”

“We believe it is their desire to continue these attacks and we expect those attacks to continue - and we're doing everything we can to be prepared,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie added that future potential attacks could include rockets being fired at the airport or car bombs attempting to get in. McKenzie said he saw nothing that would convince him that Taliban forces had let the attack take place.

The US military said that in addition to the 13 killed, 18 were injured and in the process of being evacuated on C-17s with surgical units.

US officials said one bomb detonated near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other was close to the nearby Baron Hotel.

Read more:

US President Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ Kabul airport attackers

At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials

US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
Top Content
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded
Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More