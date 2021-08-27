Pentagon says only one suicide bomber targeted Kabul airport, expects more attacks

Only one suicide bomber carried out the deadly attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Army Major General William Taylor said Friday, correcting the Pentagon’s earlier assessment of two separate bombings.

“I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” General Taylor said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, killed 13 US service men and at least 79 Afghans. It was claimed by ISIS.

Originally, the Pentagon believed there were two explosions, one at Abbey Gate and another near the Baron Hotel which had been used by western nations as a staging point for evacuations.

US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the evacuations process through Kabul airport continued to face threats of attacks.

“We still believe there are credible threats... specific, credible threats,” he said.

He added: “We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts. We're monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”

Read more:

US President Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ Kabul airport attackers

US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie

Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces