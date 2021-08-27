.
Saudi Arabia calls for respecting the will of Afghan nation: Al-Mouallimi

Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia calls for respecting the will of the Afghan nation, the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya al-Mouallimi told Al Arabiya on Friday.

He added that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Saudi Arabia will be sending delegations to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with the Taliban and influential figures in the country on how best to provide aid to the nation.

“We call for removing the reasons and environment that foster terrorism which is often due to exclusion, social marginalization and political occupation,” he said.

The Saudi ambassador stressed the importance of respecting the choices of the Afghan people and standing with the nation and not a specific group or government.

He said the Kingdom was following the Afghan situation through diplomatic channels and was keen on bolstering peace and stability in the country.

“It is time for the Afghan nation to work towards unity and looking towards the future with hope.”

His remarks come a day after a deadly suicide bombing targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of at least 79 Afghans and 13 US servicemen, and wounded dozens more. The attack was claimed by ISIS.

