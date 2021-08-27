Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times

Staff at the UK’s Foreign Office left documents with contact details of Afghans working for them scattered on the ground of the British embassy compound in Kabul which the Taliban seized, The Times reported.

“Phone calls to the numbers on the documents revealed that some Afghan employees and their families remained stranded on the wrong side of the airport perimeter wall days after their details were left in the dirt in the haste of the embassy’s evacuation on August 15,” the British newspaper said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The documents included the name and address of a leading member of the embassy staff in Kabul, other staff members and their contact details and the CVs and addresses of applicants for jobs as interpreters,” it added.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, and foreign staff at embassies in the country were rushed to be evacuated out of Kabul airport in an effort by their governments to keep them safe.

The extremist group has since launched a charm offensive to try to rehabilitate its image and promised not to retaliate against government employees and soldiers and people who worked for Western governments in Afghanistan.

However, local media and activists have reported the Taliban conducted home searches and arrested journalists and Afghans who worked with foreign governments.

International media outlets also reported that the Taliban seized biometric identification equipment and software left by US troops and was using it to identify Afghan US allies on the ground.

Read more:

Taliban seizes military biometric devices, may use it to ID US allies in Afghanistan

Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns

Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash