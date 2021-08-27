.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times

  • Font
Stack of sheets filled with details of Afghan residents wishing to leave the country is pictured inside a Humvee in front of the British and Canadian embassy in Kabul on August 19, 2021 after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (File photo: AFP)
Stack of sheets filled with details of Afghan residents wishing to leave the country is pictured inside a Humvee in front of the British and Canadian embassy in Kabul on August 19, 2021 after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (File photo: AFP)

Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Staff at the UK’s Foreign Office left documents with contact details of Afghans working for them scattered on the ground of the British embassy compound in Kabul which the Taliban seized, The Times reported.

“Phone calls to the numbers on the documents revealed that some Afghan employees and their families remained stranded on the wrong side of the airport perimeter wall days after their details were left in the dirt in the haste of the embassy’s evacuation on August 15,” the British newspaper said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The documents included the name and address of a leading member of the embassy staff in Kabul, other staff members and their contact details and the CVs and addresses of applicants for jobs as interpreters,” it added.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, and foreign staff at embassies in the country were rushed to be evacuated out of Kabul airport in an effort by their governments to keep them safe.

The extremist group has since launched a charm offensive to try to rehabilitate its image and promised not to retaliate against government employees and soldiers and people who worked for Western governments in Afghanistan.

However, local media and activists have reported the Taliban conducted home searches and arrested journalists and Afghans who worked with foreign governments.

International media outlets also reported that the Taliban seized biometric identification equipment and software left by US troops and was using it to identify Afghan US allies on the ground.

Read more:

Taliban seizes military biometric devices, may use it to ID US allies in Afghanistan

Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns

Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
Top Content
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 12, at least 15 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 12, at least 15 more injured
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded
Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions
Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More