Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO

Taliban forces will tighten security and add more forces to manage the crowd at the airport gates in Kabul, a NATO diplomat says.

NATO has appealed to the Taliban to make their stance clear about their governing rules and code of conduct because the “fear and anxiety has pushed Afghans to a shocking distress point,” a NATO diplomat says.

US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an ISIS suicide bomber killed scores of civilians and 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.

A NATO country diplomat in Kabul said all foreign forces were aiming to evacuate their citizens and embassy employees by Aug. 30.

The Taliban would tighten security around the airport, said the diplomat who declined to be identified.

“Security is their responsibility,” the diplomat said, adding that the Taliban should investigate the ISIS network.

Health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed in the attacks on Thursday. At least two blasts and gunfire rocked the area, witnesses said. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport.

ISIS, an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, said one of its suicide bombers targeted “translators andcollaborators with the American army.” US officials also blamed the group and vowed retribution.

