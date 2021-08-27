.
Two UK nationals, one child among dead in Kabul airport attack: Foreign Secretary

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Two British nationals and the child of a British national were killed in Thursday’s attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Friday.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday’s terror attack, with two more injured.”

He added: “These were innocent people, and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists.”

The suicide bombing that targeted Kabul airport and led to the deaths of 13 US service men and at least 79 Afghans was claimed by ISIS.

The Taliban said the attack occurred in an area where US forces are responsible for security and one of the group’s officials claimed the attack was due to the presence of foreign forces.

“Yesterday’s despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families,” Raad said.

“We will not turn our backs on those who look to us in their hour of need, and we will never be cowed by terrorists.”

