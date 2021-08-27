.
.
.
.
UN says Afghanistan needs $800 mln to deal with ‘catastrophic’ situation

Evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

UN officials appealed for $800 million to fill a chronic funding gap for Afghanistan on Friday, with a senior aid official describing the situation as “catastrophic” with at least one third of people expected to be facing hunger.

“Humanitarian needs are catastrophic, are at large-scale and are increasing,” Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said at a virtual briefing.

“These humanitarian needs are coming from decades of conflict, compounded by drought and COVID-19.”

The UN has appealed for $1.3 billion to reach 16 million people in Afghanistan this year, but a $800 million gap remains.

