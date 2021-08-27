UN says Afghanistan needs $800 mln to deal with ‘catastrophic’ situation
UN officials appealed for $800 million to fill a chronic funding gap for Afghanistan on Friday, with a senior aid official describing the situation as “catastrophic” with at least one third of people expected to be facing hunger.
“Humanitarian needs are catastrophic, are at large-scale and are increasing,” Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said at a virtual briefing.
“These humanitarian needs are coming from decades of conflict, compounded by drought and COVID-19.”
The UN has appealed for $1.3 billion to reach 16 million people in Afghanistan this year, but a $800 million gap remains.
