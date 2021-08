US President Joe Biden vowed early Friday to “hunt down” the attackers responsible for the twin suicide bombings at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, saying he instructed the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at ISIS which claimed responsibility.

“We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said at the White House.

