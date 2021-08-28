.
‘Political manipulation’ in COVID-19 origins report: Chinese embassy

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident during a citywide nucleic acid testing following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 3, 2021. Picture taken August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer CHINA OUT.
A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident during a citywide nucleic acid testing following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 3, 2021. Picture taken August 3, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

China’s embassy in Washington Friday accused the US intelligence community of “political manipulation” after a report in which Beijing was accused of withholding key information about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The report by the US intelligence community shows that the US is bent on going down the wrong path of political manipulation,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The report by the intelligence community is based on the presumption of guilt on the part of China, and it is only for scapegoating China.”

Duterte extends COVID-19 curbs in parts of Philippines

