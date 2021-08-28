Afghan mother who gave birth on evacuation plane names daughter after jet’s call sign

An Afghan refugee gave birth on an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan and decided to name her daughter after the jet’s call sign, Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of US European Command said.

The newborn was named “Reach”, after the call sign on the US Air Force C-17 aircraft that evacuated them on August 21 to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“We've had further conversations with the mom and the dad of the baby that was born on the C-17 inbound to Ramstein. They named the little girl Reach. And they did so because the call sign of the C-17 aircraft that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein was reach,” Wolters said on Wednesday.

“So that that child's name will forever be Reach. And if you can well imagine being an Air Force Fighter Pilot, it's my dream to watch that young child called Reach grew up and be a US citizen and fly US Air Force fighters in our Air Force,” he added.

ICYMI: The baby that was born in the cargo bay of a #C17 evacuating passengers from Afghanistan was named Reach, after the call sign of the aircraft (Reach 828). https://t.co/ULkt2w8dUF — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 25, 2021

Thousands of Afghans have flooded Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban who seized control of the country on August 15.

The US and its allies set August 31 as the deadline for evacuations and full withdrawal out of Afghanistan.

The US and its partners have evacuated about 105,000 people since August 14, the White House said on Friday.

