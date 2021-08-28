.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan mother who gave birth on evacuation plane names daughter after jet’s call sign

  • Font
In this image courtesy of the US Air Force, Airmen provide post labor care to an Afghan mother who gave birth aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on August 21, 2021. (AFP)
In this image courtesy of the US Air Force, Airmen provide post labor care to an Afghan mother who gave birth aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on August 21, 2021. (AFP)

Afghan mother who gave birth on evacuation plane names daughter after jet’s call sign

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An Afghan refugee gave birth on an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan and decided to name her daughter after the jet’s call sign, Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of US European Command said.

The newborn was named “Reach”, after the call sign on the US Air Force C-17 aircraft that evacuated them on August 21 to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We've had further conversations with the mom and the dad of the baby that was born on the C-17 inbound to Ramstein. They named the little girl Reach. And they did so because the call sign of the C-17 aircraft that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein was reach,” Wolters said on Wednesday.

“So that that child's name will forever be Reach. And if you can well imagine being an Air Force Fighter Pilot, it's my dream to watch that young child called Reach grew up and be a US citizen and fly US Air Force fighters in our Air Force,” he added.

Thousands of Afghans have flooded Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban who seized control of the country on August 15.

The US and its allies set August 31 as the deadline for evacuations and full withdrawal out of Afghanistan.

The US and its partners have evacuated about 105,000 people since August 14, the White House said on Friday.

Read more:

Afghan woman gives birth safely on US evacuation flight from Kabul: Statement

US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico

Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House
Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1 Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1
Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official
Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban say have taken control of sections of Kabul airport, Pentagon denies Taliban say have taken control of sections of Kabul airport, Pentagon denies
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More