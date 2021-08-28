.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain: Turkish Airlines

  • Font
A Turkish Airlines plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Ataturk Airport on April 4, 2019, in Istanbul. (AFP)
A file photo shows a Turkish Airlines plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Ataturk Airport on April 4, 2019, in Istanbul. (AFP)

Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain: Turkish Airlines

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on Saturday with assistance from the cabin crew, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 meters (33,000 feet) in Kuwaiti airspace.

Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health, the statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination, Turkish Airlines said.

Read more:

Afghan girl born on US Air Force ‘Reach’ named after aircraft’s code name

How baby powder is helping to fund ISIS in Afghanistan

US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack
Middle East leaders plus France hold Baghdad summit to talk security, diplomacy Middle East leaders plus France hold Baghdad summit to talk security, diplomacy
Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan
Iraq refuses to be used as ground for regional, global conflicts: Al-Kadhimi Iraq refuses to be used as ground for regional, global conflicts: Al-Kadhimi
Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More